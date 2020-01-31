EU, Armenia inaugurate Environmental Monitoring and Information Center

Today, the official opening ceremony of the newly equipped laboratory of the “Environmental Monitoring and Information Center (EMIC)” SNCO took place, renovated with the co-financing of the European Union and the Ministry of Environment of the Republic of Armenia.

The works were implemented in the framework of the EU-funded project “European Union Water Initiative Plus for Eastern Partnership Countries” EUWI+ with the objective of increasing laboratory capacities. With EMIC opening the RA Ministry of Environment celebrates together with the EUWI+ its advancements towards sustainable water management as well as the continued effort and commitment of the European Union and Armenia towards water policies and practices that protect people’s lives and sustainable livelihoods․

Water supports life and is a crucial resource for humanity, generating and sustaining economic and social prosperity. It is also at the core of natural ecosystems and climate regulation. It is crucial for the European Union to promote sustainable development and protect natural resources.

The EU supports Armenia’s aligning with EU environmental standards through the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA). Harmonization of Armenian legislation with the EU legislation in the water sector will contribute to environmental protection.

The opening ceremony was attended by the EU Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin, the RA Minister of Environment Erik Grigoryan, the Ambassador of Austria to Armenia Alois Kraut, First Counsellor of the French Embassy to Armenia Claire le Flécher, EUWI+ project leader of the EU Member State Consortium Alexander Zinke and other senior officials.