Armenia sets up commission to address coronavirus threat

An inter-departmental commission chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan has been set up to prevent the spreading of coronavirus in Armenia.

The commission has been given three days to present a summary of the current situation and the work being done.

The commission comprises representatives of the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the National Security Service, the Police, the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Territorial Administration and the Civil Aviation Committee, and other agencies.

The Commission held its first meeting this morning, Minister of Health Arsen Torosyan has said.

Coronavirus has been declared a global emergency by the World Health Organization.