Armenia considering temporary suspension of visa-free regime with China

Armenia is considering the option to temporarily suspend the visa-free regime with China. The issue was discussed today at the meeting of the inter-departmental commission set up to prevent the spreading of coronavirus in Armenia.

The commission chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan discussed the epidemic situation in the world connected with the spreading of the new type of coronavirus.

They also considered measures that need to be implemented in the Republic of Armenia and abroad.

Tigran Avinyan informed that the number of people infected with coronavirus has reached about 10,000, with most of the cases reported in China’s Wuhan. However, he said, cases have already been registered in the US, Canada, the European Union and the Middle East.

Health Minister Arsen Torosyan presented the measures taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus, as well as the necessary control mechanisms for citizens arriving in the country. Arsen Torosyan noted that intensive work is being carried out jointly with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on obtaining necessary laboratory tests for diagnosing the coronavirus.

Deputy Foreign Minister Avet Adonts noted that the Armenian Embassy in China is in constant contact with about 600 of our citizens and is taking necessary action. He also added that the possibility of voluntary resettlement of Armenian citizens residing in Hubei is being discussed with partner countries.

The meeting discussed the feasibility of temporarily suspending the visa regime with China.

At the end, the Deputy Prime Minister gave appropriate instructions to the heads of departments.