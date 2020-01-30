Weapon, 111 bullets, $28,000 found at Zvartnots Airport in 2019

In 2019 employees of the Aviation Security Service of Zvartnots International Airport found weapon, 111 bullets, 1 824 objects containing money equivalent to about 28,000 USD, as well as precious and semiprecious jewelry, documents and other personal belongings, 3 cases of theft were prevented, the Airport said in a Facebook post.

It emphasized the importance of the service provided by each employee of the airport and especially the role of aviation security staff in safety and uninterrupted operation of the airport, and expressed gratitude for their proper and responsible work throughout the year.

The Airport also urged passengers to be more attentive to personal belongings, to refrain from attempting to carry prohibited items or materials, causing problems for other passengers.