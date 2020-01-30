Selection Committee meets in New York to choose the 2020 Aurora Humanitarians

On January 28, 2020 the Aurora Prize Selection Committee gathered in New York to review the shortlist of 2020 Aurora Prize candidates and choose this year’s Aurora Humanitarians.

2020 Aurora Humanitarians will be announced on April 24, 2020, and the name of the Laureate will be announced later during the 2020 Aurora Prize Ceremony. This year, the global humanitarian award is celebrating its fifth anniversary.

Nominations for 2020 Aurora Prize were open from May to October 2019, and during this period hundreds of submissions have been received, featuring an unprecedented 593 unique candidates. Next came the evaluation by the independent Expert Panel: professionals and experts in the humanitarian field have carefully assessed the nominations and prepared a shortlist of exceptional nominees.

After that, the Aurora Prize Selection Committee reviewed the nominees’ selfless work and endless efforts to save those in need and chose the Aurora Humanitarians based on their courage, commitment and impact – the three criteria for selecting the Aurora Prize Laureates. The Aurora Prize Selection Committee is chaired by the Director of the Institute of Global Health Innovation at Imperial College London Lord Ara Darzi.