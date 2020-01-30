Central Bank denies HSBC considers Armenia exit

The Central Bank of Armenia (CBA) has denied reports claiming the HSBC considers withdrawing from the country.

“During regular meetings with the Chairman of the Central Bank of Armenia and the leadership of HSBC Group, the presence and involvement of the Bank in the financial system of the Republic of Armenia has always been highly appreciated,” the CBA said in a statement.

Moreover, it added, the Bank’s activity in the Republic of Armenia is regarded as a “success story.”

The comments come after Reuters quoted “sources familiar with the matter” as saying that HSBC considers exit from a number of countries, including Armenia, Turkey, Greece and Oman.

The Armenian Central Bank stated in this regard that it has received a request from HSBC Bank Armenia to register a new country director, who will take office in March.