Armenian FM emphasizes the involvement of Artsakh’s elected representatives in the peace process

On January 29 and 30, the meeting of Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Elmar Mamadyarov was held in Geneva, with the mediation and participation of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs of Igor Popov(Russia), Stéphane Visconti (France), Andrew Schofer (USA) and the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk.

The day before Minister Mnatsakanyan had a meeting with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs and the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office.

Over three days of intensive discussions, a wide range of issues related to the Nagorno-Karabakh peace process was discussed, including implementation of agreements and proposals discussed in 2019 and possible next steps to prepare the populations for peace; principles and elements forming the basis of a future settlement. The participants also discussed the timing and agenda for advancing the settlement process.

Minister Mnatsakanyan emphasized the importance of involvement of Artsakh’s elected representatives in the peace process.

The Foreign Ministers agreed to meet again in the near future under Co-Chairs auspices.