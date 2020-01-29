Two Chinese citizens in Armenia kept under medical supervision

Two Chinese citizens in Armenia are being kept under medical supervision, Liana Torosyan, the head of the Department of Infectious Disease Epidemiology at the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention told a press conference today.

She added that one of them has a temperature of 37C, the second has no temperature. They are now being screened for pneumonia.

Torosyan said the temperature could well be a result of seasonal respiratory infection.

Deputy Minister of Health Lena Nanushyan added, in turn, that the citizens are neither from the city of Wuhan, nor the Hubei province.