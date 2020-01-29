Saber Dance: Aram Khachaturian biopic to hit cinemas on January 30

“Saber Dance” – the drama that presents the story of how composer Aram Khachaturian created one of the most frequently performed works in the world – will hit cinemas on January 30, the Russian Embassy in Armenia informs.

The action is staged in the cold autumn of 1942. The Leningrad Academic Opera and Ballet Theater in the city of Molotov (Perm) is evacuated.

Aram Khachaturian’s Gayane Ballet is expected to premiere in a few weeks, but it’s not ready. In an attempt to complete the work, the composer faces stringent censorship requirements.

Before the last rehearsal, Khachaturian unexpectedly receives an order from the directorate – to create another dance in the final part of the ballet. In eight hours, the composer will write his most famous work.

This story is in the basis of the film directed by Yusup Razykov.