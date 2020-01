Meeting of Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs kicks off in Geneva

Meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Elmar Mammadyarov commenced in Geneva with mediation and participation of OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Igor Popov, Stéphane Visconti, Andrew Schoffer and Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk

Earlier today the Armenian Foreign Minister held a meeting with the Minsk Group Co-Chars.