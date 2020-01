An Iranian passenger bus traveling from Armenia crashed on Tabriz-Jinan road near the city of Mianeh at about 6 am today, the Armenian Embassy in Iran informs.

The injured were taken to hospitals in the cities of Mianeh and Tabriz, the Embassy said.

According to preliminary information, no Armenian citizens were on the bus operated by the Iran Payam-E Nur company.

The company said there were 10 foreign nationals on the bus.