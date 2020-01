Armenia’s Sargis Adamyan vying for Hoffenheim’s Player of the Month award

Armenia international Sargis Adamyan will be competing with Christoph Baumgartner and Benjamin Hübner for Hoffenheim’s January Player of the Month award.

The Armenian was a real supersub in January. The striker had a good goalscoring opportunity cleared off the line against Frankfurt, e netted the third and final goal against Bremen.

The 26-year-old is currently TSG’s top scorer this season with six goals in all competitions.

Voting is open on the club’s official website.