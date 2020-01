Armenia Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan held a meeting with OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Igor Popov (Russia), Stéphane Visconti (France), Andrew Schofer (US) and Andrzej Kasprzyk, Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office in Geneva, MFA Spokersperson Anna Naghdalyan informs.

Minister Mnatsakanyan is also expected to hold a meeting with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov.