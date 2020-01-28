President Sarkissian visits Vazgen Sargsyan’s family

On the occasion of Army Day, President Armen Sarkissian visited today the family of National Hero of the Republic of Armenia, Hero of Artsakh, First Minister of Defense of the Republic of Armenia Vazgen Sargsyan.

The President laid flowers at the monument to Vazgen Sargsyan, and also the tomb of Vazgen Sargsyan’s mother, Greta Sargsyan.

Then, in a warm family environment, he had a conversation with Vazgen Sargsyan’s father Zaven Sargsyan and his brothers Armen and Aram, congratulating them on the 28th anniversary the Armenian Army.

The interlocutors shared memories of Sparapet, remembering many episodes concerning his life and activities.