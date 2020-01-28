Petition calls for Kobe Bryant to be added to NBA logo

More than a million people have backed a petition to use Kobe Bryant’s image as a new official NBA logo., the BBC reports.

Bryant, considered to be one of the greatest basketball players in the game’s history, died on Sunday.

He and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash in California. Armenian Ara Zobayan was the pilot.

The current logo was designed by Alan Siegel, and features the silhouette of another great LA Lakers player Jerry West, who is 81 years old.

Writing on Change.org, the petition’s founder Nick M said: “With the untimely and unexpected passing of the great Kobe Bryant please sign this petition in an attempt to immortalize him forever as the new NBA logo.”

Supporters have also tweeted their own versions of the logo, mocked up with Bryant’s silhouette.

No disrespect to Jerry West but I think it’s time they change that #NBA Logo pic.twitter.com/1Gbr85amQa — 👁 AM . . (@too_smooth25) January 26, 2020

Apart from a tweak to the font in 2017, the logo for the National Basketball Association has been the same since it was first designed in 1971.

