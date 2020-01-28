Eurovision 2020: Armenia picks 12 participants of the national selection

The Armenian Public TV has picked 12 participants for the national selection of Eurovisin song Contest 2020.

The artists have been selected from among 53 valid applications that were reviewed by the professional jury.

When reviewing the applications, the jury considered the validness of the application, the conformity of the song to the rules and the format of the contest, as well as the diversity of genres.

Naira Gurjinyan, Anita Hakhverdyan, Lilia Nikoyan, Ruben Babayan, Vardan Hakobyan, Tigran Danielyan, David Tserunyan, Karen Tataryan and Anush Ter-Ghukasyan made up the jury.

Below is the list of the 12 artists that will compete in “Depi Evratesil 2020”national final:

Athena Manoukian TOKIONINE ERNA Miriam Baghdasaryan Agop Karina EVN Vladimir Arzumanyan Hayk Music Arthur Aleq Gabriel Jeeg EVA Rida Sergey & Nikolay Arutyunov

The competing songs will be published next week on Depi Evratesl’s official YouTube channel.

“Depi Evratesil” will take place on February 15.

Armenia will perform in the second semi-final on May 14.