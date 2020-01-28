Armenia to get second batch of SU-30 SM fighter jets soon – Defense Minister

A new batch of SU-30 SM fighters will be delivered to Armenia soon, Defense Minister David Tonoyan told reporters at Yerablur Pantheon today.

He said the Armenian Army has been equipped with new weapons necessary for its capacity building.

Commenting on the situation at the border, the Defense Minister said “it is stable.”

The first SU-30SM multi-role fighter jets were delivered to Armenia in late December 2019.

The Sukhoi Su-30SM is a Russian-made twin-engine, two-seat supermaneuverable 4+ generation fighter jet. It is a multi-role fighter for all-weather, air-to-air and air-to-surface deep interdiction missions.