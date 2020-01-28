Trump releases long-awaited Mid-East peace plan

US President Donald Trump has presented his long-awaited Middle East peace plan, promising to keep Jerusalem as Israel’s undivided capital, the BBC reports.

He proposed what he called “a realistic” two-state solution and said no Israelis or Palestinians would be uprooted from their homes.

Standing alongside Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House, Mr Trump said his plan “could be the last opportunity’ for Palestinians.”

The blueprint, which has been shrouded in secrecy, was drafted under the stewardship of President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Branded by some as the “deal of the century”, the plan aims to solve one of the world’s longest-running conflicts.

Trump said he wants his plan to work for the Palestinians as well as the Israelis.

He said the plan “will more than double the Palestinian territory and provide a Palestinian capital in eastern Jerusalem where America will proudly open an embassy.”

Trump said he wanted the plan to “be a great deal for the Palestinians.”

He said: “It has to be. Today’s agreement is a historic opportunity for the Palestinians to finally achieve an independent state of their very own. After 70 years of little progress, this could be the last opportunity they will ever have.”

The plan will also form “a contiguous territory within the Palestinian state,” hinging upon Palestinians’ “rejection of terrorism.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praisedTrump for his plan and his support for Israel, the CNN reports.

“Mr. President, because of this historic recognition and because I believe your peace plan strikes the right balance where other plans have failed, I have agreed to negotiate peace with the Palestinians on the basis of your peace plan,” he said.

He went on with more praise for Trump: “It’s a great plan for Israel, it’s a great plan for peace. Frankly, Mr. President, given all that you have already done for Israel, I’m not surprised. You have been the greatest friend that Israel has ever had in the White House.”