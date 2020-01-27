We will miss you Kobe: Henrikh Mkhitaryan pays tribute to NBA legend

Armenia international Henrikh Mkhitaryan has paid tribute to basketball legend Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday.
“Saddening moment for the world of sports. An inspiration, an icon, an everlasting winner you have been for so many athletes,” Mkhitaryan said in a Twitter post.
“We will miss you Kobe,” he added.
Kobe Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career spent entirely with the Los Angeles Lakers, died in a helicopter crash Sunday. He was 41.