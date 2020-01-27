Billie Eilish wins big at 2020 Grammys

Pop star Billie Eilish swept the board at the 2020 Grammys, winning five awards, including best new artist and song of the year.

The 18-year-old also won album of the year for her debut, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go, which was recorded in her childhood home in LA.

“God, this is so crazy!” she said while accepting the award for Best New Artist, during which she sweetly thanked her diehard fans. “I think the fans deserve everything. I feel like they have not been talked about enough tonight. Because they’re the only reason any of us are here at all! … You guys make this worth it.”

She replaces Taylor Swift as the youngest person ever to win the award.

Eilish triumphed in all of the Grammys “big four” marquee categories – song of the year, record of the year, album of the year and best new artist.

She is the first person to achieve the feat since Christopher Cross in 1981.

Below is the full list of winners:

Record Of The Year – Billie Eilish: “Bad Guy”

Album Of The Year – Billie Eilish: When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Song Of The Year – Billie Eilish: “Bad Guy”

Best New Artist – Billie Eilish

Best Pop Solo Performance – Lizzo: “Truth Hurts”

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance – Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus: “Old Town Road” (Remix)

Best Pop Vocal Album – Billie Eilish: When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Best Rap Performance – Nipsey Hussle ft. Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy: “Racks In The Middle”

Best Rap/Sung Performance – DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend: “Higher”

Best Rap Song– 21 Savage ft. J. Cole: “A Lot”

Best Rap Album – Tyler the Creator: Igor

Best R&B Performance – Anderson .Paak ft. André 3000: “Come Home”

Best R&B Song – PJ Morton ft. JoJo: “Say So”

Best R&B Album – Anderson .Paak: Ventura

Best Urban Contemporary Album – Lizzo: Cuz I Love You

Best Latin Rock, Urban Or Alternative Album – Rosalía: El Mal Querer

Best Dance Recording – The Chemical Brothers: “Got To Keep On”

Best Dance/Electronic Album – The Chemical Brothers: No Geography

Best Rock Song – Gary Clark Jr.: “This Land”

Best Rock Album – Cage The Elephant: Social Cues

Best Alternative Music Album – Vampire Weekend: Father Of The Bride