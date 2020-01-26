No information on Armenian citizens among those infected with coronavirus – MFA

The Embassy of the Republic of Armenia in China is continuously taking steps to establish direct contact with the citizens of Armenia on the territory of China, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informs.

“The Embassy is in direct contact with the three Armenian citizens currently living in Wuhan, Hubei. There is no information on Armenian citizens among those infected at this point,”the Ministry said.

The Foreign Ministry urges Armenian citizens residing in China to send their phone numbers and residence addresses to the Embassy’s e-mail at [email protected].

Menwhile, the Ministry of Health warns that the situation in China is still tense and recommends taking the epidemic situation into account, when planning international trips.

It urges to avoid visiting animal (especially seafood) markets, use only well-cooked food and bottled water, avoid close contact with patients with respiratory infections, avoid visiting zoos or participating in cultural events involving animals, use masks, wash hands before eating, refuse from self-care and contact a doctor when noticing flu symptoms.

Today Armenia banned the import of any animal products from China.