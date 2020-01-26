Armenia’s Sargis Adamyan on scoresheet as Hoffenheim beat Werder Bremen 3:0

Armenia international Sargis Adamyan was on scoresheet as Hoffenheim beat Werder Bremen 3:0.

Hoffenheim returned to winning ways on Sunday as a strong second-half display earned them a 3-0 victory away to a struggling Werder Bremen side, according to Bundesliga’s official website.

Hoffenheim striker Andrej Kramaric had the best chance of the first 45 minutes after being played clean through by Christoph Baumgartner, but he shot into the side netting with only Jiri Pavlenka to beat.

Roared on by the home crowd, Werder redoubled their efforts after the break and Maximilian Eggestein twice went close with shots from the edge of the box, one of which was deflected and sent a wrong-footed Philipp Pentke scurrying across his line to make a good save.

The deadlock was finally broken midway through the half, but it was Hoffenheim who took the lead when a goalmouth scramble following a corner ended up with Davy Klaassen inadvertently knocking the ball into his own net.

Milot Rashica fired narrowly wide at the other end with a quick riposte, but late goals from Baumgartner – with an audacious back-heeled finish – and Sargis Adamyan sealed the points for Hoffenheim, who climb up to seventh.