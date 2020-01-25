Kim Kardashian, Cher and Naomi Campbell team up for secret project

TV personality and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian was seen at a video shoot in Los Angeles on Friday morning, The Daily Mail reports.

According to the source, Kim was seen with her idol and longtime friend Cher.

Both wore large black wigs and skintight black outfits as they were seen in downtown Los Angeles for a shoot that seemed to be for CR Fashion Book.

Also present was supermodel Naomi Campbell. Carine Roitfeld, founder and editor-in-chief of CR Fashion Book, directed the triage as they straddled Harley-Davidson motorcycles.

Good Morning Lovelies & Happy Friday! I just wanted to bless your timeline with one last clip from Cher’s photoshoot (with Kim Kardashian) yesterday. 😱👀😍💛 #FridayFeeling #TGIF pic.twitter.com/o7RLjrbvKw — MissFit Harley (@MissfitHarley) January 24, 2020

There is no official confirmation as to what exactly the photo shoot is for, but with Roitfeld present, it is assumed it has something to do with the CR Fashion Book.

CR Fashion Book was established by Roitfeld as means of reporting style and fashion trends, as well as executing editorial shoots featuring the latest and greatest designer wear.