Armenian President meets Palestine’s Mahmoud Abbas

The President of the Republic of Armenia Armen Sarkissian met with the President of the State of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas.

Armen Sarkissian expressed gratitude to Mahmoud Abbas and the Palestinian government for everything they do for the Armenian Church.

He noted that the part of the Nativity Church of the Nativity, owned by the Armenian Apostolic Church, is not only part of history, Christianity, but also part of Armenia, part of Armenian culture, heritage, and most importantly part of the Armenian Church.

“We are grateful for your support in preserving Armenian spiritual and historical heritage and preserving Christian values,” President Sarkissian said.