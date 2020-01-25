Armenian PM does not rule out a meeting with Azerbaijan’s Aliyev in Munich

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan does not rule out a meeting with Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

“No agreement has been reached on the meeting, but it cannot be excluded because work in that direction is under way,” PM Pashinyan told a press conference today.

Both leaders are expected to attend the Munich Security Conference to be held from February 14 to 16, 2020.

Pashinyan said he talked to Aliyev at the informal summit of the CIS in Saint Petersburg on December 20, 2019.

“I think such contacts are useful. If there is a chance to talk, it can only be useful,” he said.

As for the subject of negotiations, the Armenian Prime Minister said there is no paper on the table today.

“We have to work together to get closer to a more substantial stage of negotiations. We have to use this period effectively to get closer to that stage,” he noted.

Pashinyan added, however, that “we have not used it effectively because we have never heard a statement from the Azerbaijani side equivalent to my statement that any solution should be acceptable to the people of Armenia, Astrakhan and Azerbaijan.”

“We are ready for constructive work, although we realize it’s not easy,” Nikol Pashinyan said.

“Now we – the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Artsakh – are responsible for peace and stability in the region. This is a personal responsibility and also a common one. We have to work to carry this responsibility with dignity,” the Armenian Prime Minister stated.