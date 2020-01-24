Prince Charles visits Armenian Church in Bethlehem

On January 24, Prince Charles of Great Britain visited the Armenian Church of the Nativity Church in Bethlehem, where he was welcomed by His Eminence Archbishop Sevan Gharibian, the Grand Sacristan of the Armenian Apostolic Patriarchate of Jerusalem, Chancellor of the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem Hovnan Baghdasryan informs.

On the occasion of the visit, on behalf of the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem, the Archbishop presented Armenian faience as a gift to Prince Charles.

The interlocutors spoke about the Armenian presence and mission in the Holy Land.

At the end of his speech, the Archbishop recalled Hitler’s famous worlds: “Who after all now remembers the annihilation of the Armenians?” and voiced hope that justice would be respected.