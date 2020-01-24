Armenian President visits Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian visited the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem, Chancellor of the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem Hovnan Baghdasryan informs.

At the entrance the President was greeted by Bethlehem’s Governor, Mayor, Police Chief, Palestinian Police Chief and His Eminence Archbishop Sevan Gharibian, the Grand Sacristan of the Armenian Apostolic Patriarchate of Jerusalem.

Mr. Sarkissian also visited the Armenian monastery adjacent to the church and met with guests and representatives of the Armenian community of Bethlehem.