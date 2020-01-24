Armenian President attends Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem

Armenia’s President Armen Sarkissian participated in the 5th World Holocaust Forum at Yad Vashem in Jerusalem.

The conference titled “Remembering the Holocaust, Fighting Anti-Semitism” brought together heads of state and other top officials from more than 40 countries.

The conference was opened by the President of the State of Israel Reuven Rivlin. Thanking the participants for their solidarity, he sent a message to remember and never forget.

Speeches were also made by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, President of France Emmanuel Macron, Vice President of the United States Mike Pence, Prince Charles of the United Kingdom, German President Frank Walter-Steinmeier, Holocaust survivor Rabbi Yisrael May Lau.

The speakers said it was no accident that the conference was held in Yad Vashem, a memorial to the Holocaust victims. Marking the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, the conference once again addressed the message that anti-Semitism, xenophobia, racism, and intolerance cannot exist in the modern world.

It was noted that leaders that gathered in Yad Vashem share a consolidated responsibility for the past and the future. The memory is necessary not to forget about the suffering of the victims and survivors, to never allow the crimes of any nation to ever be repeated in a country. As a responsibility to the future and to generations, they say “Never again.”

In the framework of the conference, President Sarkissian had talks with US Vice President Mike Pence, Prince Charles of the United Kingdom, President of France Emmanuel Macron, President of the Federal Republic of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of Italy Sergio Martellello, President of Portugal Neragelio Maracelli, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, President of the European Parliament David Sasoli.

The President of Armenia and other leaders participating in the forum laid wreaths at the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising monument, authored by world-renowned Jewish sculptor and artist Nathan Rapport and paid tribute to the memory of victims of the Holocaust.