US crew dead in Australia firefighting plane crash

Three people have died when a firefighting aircraft crashed in Australia, authorities have confirmed, the BBC reports.

The large air tanker was reported missing in southern New South Wales shortly after 13:30 local time (02:30 GMT) on Thursday.

Wreckage was found by emergency responders after a brief search.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the plane crashed in the Snowy Mountains, two hours south of the capital, Canberra.

“Our thoughts and prayers and heartfelt condolences go to their families,” she told reporters on Thursday.

“Today, again demonstrates the fire season is far from over.”

The NSW Rural Fire Service said the water-bombing aircraft had been deployed to fight a severe blaze in the region.

It was unclear what had had caused the plane to crash, said Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons.