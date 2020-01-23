Yerevan shooting: Gunman hands over weapon to Police

16:23 The man who fired shots at Erebuni Plaza Business center in Yerevan has handed over the weapon to Police
16:04 Situation under control
Police Spokesman Ashot Aharonyan says the situation is under control. Speaking to reporters, he said there are no hostages, Public Radio’s correspondent reports from the scene.
15: 55 Any manifestation of violence is unacceptable
“Any manifestation of violence, for any reason or justification, is unacceptable,” Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in a Facebook post.
“No to violence. Armenia without violence,” the Prime Minister said.
15:38 Gunman opens fire in downtown Yerevan
A gunman opened sporadic fire in the direction of Erebuni Plaza business center in Yerevan, the Police has confirmed. No casualties have been reported.