Yerevan shooting: Gunman hands over weapon to Police

16:23 The man who fired shots at Erebuni Plaza Business center in Yerevan has handed over the weapon to Police

16:04 Situation under control

Police Spokesman Ashot Aharonyan says the situation is under control. Speaking to reporters, he said there are no hostages, Public Radio’s correspondent reports from the scene.

15: 55 Any manifestation of violence is unacceptable

“Any manifestation of violence, for any reason or justification, is unacceptable,” Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in a Facebook post.

“No to violence. Armenia without violence,” the Prime Minister said.

Բռնության որեւէ դրսեւորում, որեւէ պատճառով կամ հիմնավորմամբ՝ անընդունելի է: Ո՛չ բռնությանը: Հայաստանն առանց բռնության: Gepostet von Nikol Pashinyan / Նիկոլ Փաշինյան am Donnerstag, 23. Januar 2020

15:38 Gunman opens fire in downtown Yerevan

A gunman opened sporadic fire in the direction of Erebuni Plaza business center in Yerevan, the Police has confirmed. No casualties have been reported.