Armenia represented at FITUR 2020 tourism expo in Madrid

Armenian companies are attending FITUR 2020, the first international tourism exhibition of the year in Madrid.

Nine experienced incoming tour operators are presenting Armenia’s tourism attractiveness in a joint pavilion with the support of Tourism Armenia association.

FITUR 2020 has brought together more than 10,000 travel companies from 160 countries. The number of field professionals and visitors is expected to 250,000.

Armenian incoming tour operators highlight the opportunities of cultural and gastro tourism while presenting our country’s attractions to Spanish and European market partners.

Since 1995 Tourism Armenia member companies have been representing Armenia in different regions of the world, laying the groundwork for organized tourism development.

The Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Armenian embassy in Spain and the Armenian community have helped present Armenia at its best at FITUR 2020. The exhibition opened on January 22nd and will continue through January 27.