EU stands ready to support economic growth and job generation in Armenia

The first meeting of Interagency Commission for the Organisation of the EU-Armenia Investment Forum was held today, with participation of Tigran Avinyan, the RA Deputy Prime Minister, Vassilis Maragos, the Head of the DG NEAR Unit at the European Commission responsible for Armenia, Dirk Lorenz, the Deputy Head of EEAS EaP Bilateral Division, the EU Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin, Tigran Khachatryan, the RA Minister of Economy and other senior officials, the EU delegation in Armenia informs.

The Forum aimed to attract multifaceted foreign investment, establish new business ties, strengthen political and economic relations with the European Union, establish business relationships in practice, and attract foreign direct investment in target areas.

The forum will be seen as a platform where the state is represented as a private sector partner, ensuring favorable environment for investments and provides them with protection guarantees.

Sectorial associations are also involved in the works of the Forum, as to them the ownership of the Forum shall belong. Visibility of Forum outcomes will be conditioned by feedback and monitoring. The EU stands ready to support and further promote the economic growth and job generation in Armenia.