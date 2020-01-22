Armenia’s President to attend International Holocaust Remembrance Conference

On January 22, Armenian President Armen Sarkissian will leave for Israel at the invitation of Israeli President Reuven Rivlin to attend the 5th International Holocaust Remembrance Conference.

The conference, “Remembering the Holocaust, Fighting Anti-Semitism,” will be held in Yad Vashem, a memorial dedicated to the Holocaust victims, marking the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau and affirming that there is no place for anti-Semitism in the world.

The event will bring together leaders from more than 40 countries around the world, including Russia, France, Germany, Italy, Finland, Portugal, Sweden, Hungary, Slovakia, Iceland, as well as top officials from other countries.

The heads of state will lay wreaths at the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising memorial, authored by world-renowned Jewish sculptor and artist Nathan Rapport.

The conference is held under the auspices of the President of the State of Israel Reuven Rivlin. It is organized by the World Holocaust Memorial Foundation, led by scholar and philanthropist Moshe Cantor, in collaboration with Yad Vashem.

In Jerusalem, the Armenian President will hold bilateral meetings with leaders of several participating countries. President Sargsyan will also meet with President of the State of Israel Reuven Rivlin, President of the Knesset Julie Edelstein and other officials and will visit the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem.

The President of Armenia will also visit Israeli educational institutions.