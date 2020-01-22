Armenian MPs address letter to Bundestag regarding scandal involving soprano Ruzan Mantashyan

Chairman of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Science, Education, Culture, Diaspora, Sport and Youth Affairs Mkhitary Hayrapetyan has sent a letter to colleagues in the Bundestag regarding the incident involving Armenian soprano Ruzan Mantashyan.

The letter sent on behalf of the member of the Committee notes that the Armenian singer’s participation in the Semper Opernball in Dresden was cancelled last week at the request of Azerbaijani tenor Yusif Eyvazov.

“Such a xenophobic approach to culture is unacceptable. It’s a blatant disregard for art. Culture has been and remains one of the most effective platforms for dialogue between peoples, for building new bridges that do not recognize politics, nationality,” the letter reads.

“Respect and equality for artists representing all nations and cultures must be maintained here,” the MPs said.

The Armenian MPs called the attention of their Bundestag partners to this troubling fact.

“It is our hope that you, being an advocate of combating any form of racial discrimination and xenophobia, will keep the issue in your spotlight,” they said.

Yusif Eyvazov refused to share stage with Armenian soprano Ruzan Mantashyan and requested to fire her. Hasmik Papian was the first to break the news.

The two artists were to sing together on February 7 as part of the Dresden Opera Ball.