Armenia, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries mull perspectives of cooperation

On a visit to Davos, Armenia’s President Armen Sarkissian had a meeting with Shunichi Miyanga, Board Chairman of the Mitsubishi Heavy Industries – one of the world’s largest industrial and technological companies.

The parties discussed the perspectives of cooperation, application of the advanced technologies of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries in Armenia, as well as exchange of experience.

Referring to the Presidential Initiative of ATOM (Advanced Tomorrow), which aims to develop the latest technologies based on artificial intelligence, big information management and mathematical modeling, the interlocutors agreed that they could be partners in this field.

President Sarkissian and Shunich Miyanga also exchanged views on the issues of nuclear fuel and nuclear waste management.