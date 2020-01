Mkhitaryan gets birthday wishes from UEFA, Arsenal, Roma

Armenia international Henrikh Mkhitaryan is getting congratulations on his 31st birthday.

“Happy birthday Henrikh Mkhitaryan! The AS Roma playmaker turns 31 today!” his current club Roma said in a Twitter post. The club a;so shared a recap of his goals.

“Happy birthday, Micki. We hope you have a good one, Henrikh Mkhitaryan,” Arsenal said on Twitter.

Happy birthday, Micki 🎈



We hope you have a good one, @HenrikhMkh 👊 pic.twitter.com/iqHtItqRmL — Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 21, 2020

UEFA also congratulated the Armenian midfielder.