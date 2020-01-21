Henrikh Mkhitaryan celebrates 31st birthday

Armenia captain Henrikh Mkhiatrayn celebrates the 31st birthday today.

Currently on loan to Roma, Mkhitaryan has previously played for Pyunik Yerevan, Metalurh and Shakhtar Donetsk, Borussia Dortmund, Manchester United and Arsenal.

Mkhitaryan has been a member of the Armenian national team since 2007. He is Armenia’s all-time top goalscorer, with 29 goals in 86 caps.

He has been named Armenian Footballer of the Year eight times. In 2012 he was voted the CIS Footballer of the Year, and received the award again for 2013.

The Football Federation of Armenia has congratulated Henrikh Mkhitaryan, offering fans to describe him with one emoji.

Happy Birthday to Armenian National team captain, all-time goalscorer and 8-time best player of Armenia @HenrikhMkh



— Official Armenian FF (@OfficialArmFF) January 21, 2020

Henrikh’s youth career started in 1995 at Pyunik Yerevan football academy. In 2006 the young midfielder was promoted to the senior squad of Pyunik. There Mkhitaryan played until 2009, totaling 70 appearances and 30 goals.

In 2009 Mkhitaryan attracted the attention of Ukrainian club Metalurh, which made him a good offer. Henrikh accepted the offer and joined the club in the 2009/10 season.

After a brilliant season at MetaDon, the Armenian player sparked interest of Ukrainian club Shakhtar Donetsk, which paid $7.5 million for Henrikh Mkhitaryan and signed him on a long-term contract.

In summer 2013 he was lured away to Borussia Dortmund. After three seasons at the club he was voted Bundesliga Players’ Player of the Season.

Mkhitaryan moved to Manchester United in 2016, becoming the first Armenia to play in the English Premier League. On 22 January 2018, he moved to Arsenal in a sweep deal that saw Alexis Sánchez mov in the other direction.

On 2 September 2019, Mkhitaryan joined Italian club A.S. Roma on a season-long loan deal.