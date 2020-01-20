Embezzlement case involving ex-President Serzh Sargsyan handed over to the supervising prosecutor

The preliminary investigation into the case of embezzlement of large amount involving former President Serzh Sargsyan has been completed.

Based on a sufficient evidence obtained during the preliminary investigation of the criminal case being investigated at the RA Special Investigation Service, it has been revealed that organized by third President Serzh Sargsyan and at the incitement of the owner of Flash LLC Barsegh Beglaryan, former Minister of Agriculture Sergo Karapetyan embezzled AMD 489,160,310 from state reserve fund allocated for the purchase of 15.391.765 liters of diesel fuel from January 25 to February 7, 2013.

Sergo Karapetyan did it with support from former Deputy Minister of Agriculture Samvel Galstyan and the Head of the Crop Department of the same Ministry Gevorg Harutyunyan.

Under the case, charges have been brought against Serzh Sargsyan, Sergo Karapetyan, Barsegh Beglaryan, Samvel Galstyan and Gevorg Harutyunyan.

The criminal case with the indictment has been handed over to the supervising prosecutor with the motion to send it to court.