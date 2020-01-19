Mkhitaryan could be available against Lazio on January 26 – Fonseca

Henrikh Mkhitaryan could be available for Lazio on January 26, Roma boss Paolo Fonseca has said.

“Mkhitaryan isn’t an option for the next two games but he may be available for Lazio,” Fonseca told a press conference ahead of Roma’s lash against Genoa.

The Armenia international has been sidelined since Roma’s 0-2 defeat to Torino and missed league clash against Juventus due to a thigh injury.

Mkhitaryan has made 14 appearances so far this season for Roma scoring three goals and providing one assist.

The Armenian has already missed ten games so far this season due to a tear in his abductor muscle suffered at the end of September.