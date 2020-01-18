Magnitude 3.6 earthquake reported in Armenia’s Ashotsk

Magnitude 3.6 earthquake was registered 10 km southwest of the village of Ashotsk in Armenia at 05:28 am local time (01:28 am UTC), the National Survey for Seismic Protection reports.

The quake measured 4-5 at the epicenter. It was felt in the city of Spitak, Haghtaghyugh and Shirakamut villages in Lori Province, as well as in Gyumri, Jajur and Ashotsk in Shirak Province.

Another earthquake measuring 3 was registered 19 km southeast of Ashotsk at 08:20 am (04:20 am UTC).

The magnitude 2.4 quake was felt in Gyumri and Dzorashen.