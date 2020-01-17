Moscow hopes for resumption of “substantive dialogue” on Nagorno Karabakh

The Russian Foreign Ministry sees advances in the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

“There is progress in the implementation of “small steps” that that the Foreign Ministers agreed on at a meeting in Moscow in April 2019 in a follow up to the agreements reached between the President of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of Armenia in Vienna in March 2019,” the Ministry said in response to questions submitted by reporters.

“The situation on the border and the line of contact remains relatively calm. The hot line between Yerevan and Baku is in place. We believe this testifies to the intention of the parties to take concrete steps aimed at preparing the populations for peace,” the Ministry said.

However, the Ministry noted, “no progress has yet been made on substantial issues of conflict settlement.”

It hopes for resumption of substantive conversation between the countries.