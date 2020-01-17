Former chief of Armenia’s National Security Service found dead

Former chief of the National Security Service Georgi Kutoyan has been found dead at an apartment on Paruyr Sevak street. Spokesperson for the Investigative Committee of Armenia Naira Harutyunyan confirmed the news to Public Radio of Armenia.

Representatives of the Investigative Committee have arrived at the scene upon the instruction of the Committee’s President Hayk Grigoryan, she said.

Investigators of the Kanaker-Zeytun Department of the Investigative Committee are working at the scene.

Born in 1981, Georgi Kutoyan worked as NSS chief between 2016 and 2018.