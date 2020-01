Chair of Armenia’s Civil Aviation Committee Tatevik Revazyan raised AMD 335,000 (about $700) for charity, working as waitress at one of the cafes in downtown Yerevan.

She worked at ROOMZ for four hours between 7 pm to 11 pm on Thursday, January 16.

The money will go to “Menq enq” charity fund and will be allocated for the treatment of little Tigran Amirkhanyan.