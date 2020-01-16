Armenian’s Pashinyan congratulates Russia’s newly-appointed PM

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has sent a congratulatory message to Mikhail Mishustin on his appointment as Prime Minister of the Russian Federation. The message, in particular, reads:

“The Government of the Republic of Armenia is committed to active cooperation with the new Government of the Russian Federation to further strengthen the partnership in bilateral and multilateral formats, including to deepen integration into the Eurasian Economic Union,” the Prime Minister said.

“I am confident that through joint efforts we will be able to enrich the agenda of the Armenian-Russian allied partnership and give a new impetus to our multilateral cooperation based on the centuries-old friendship of our peoples,” Pashinyan added.