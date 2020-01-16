Armenian Ambassador, Dutch MPs celebrate upcoming opening of Embassy in Yerevan

The upcoming opening of an Embassy of the Netherlands in Armenia has been celebrated in Copenhagen.

“Just cut the cake to celebrate the implementation of our amendment: the opening of the Dutch Embassy in Armenia, together with the Armenian Ambassador Tigran Balayan,” Member of Parliament Joël Voordewind said in a Twitter post.

Net taart aangesneden om uitvoering van ons amendement te vieren: de opening straks van de NLse ambassade in Armenië, samen met de Armeense ambassadeur @tbalayan en collega’s @Martijncda @PieterOmtzigt @swsjoerdsma @SvenKoopmansVVD pic.twitter.com/TyQXS3Wdb8 — Joël Voordewind (@JoelVoordewind) January 16, 2020

Ambassador Tigran Balayan, in turn, said it was a good occasion to thank Dutch MPs on behalf of the Armenian Government for their initiative in support of Armenia and its reforms, and strengthening bilateral cooperation and centuries-old bonds.

Late last year the Tweede Kamer, the Dutch House of Representatives adopted an amendment to 2020 Dutch MFA budget, allocating necessary funding for the resident Dutch Embassy in Yerevan, Armenia.