PicsArt: Armenian photo editor among 20 most downloaded apps in 2019

PicsArt, an Armenian all-in-one image editing app, has made it to the top 20 of most downloaded apps worldwide, according to the data released by app intelligence monitor Sensor Tower.

WhatsApp Messenger, a freeware, cross-platform messaging and Voice over IP service owned by Facebook tops the ranking followed by video-sharing social networking service TikTok and Facebook Messenger.

PicsArt has been downloaded more than 150 million times.

PicsArt enables users to take and edit pictures, draw with layers, and share their images with the PicsArt community and on other networks like Facebook and Instagram. The app is available on iOS, Android, and Windows mobile devices. It is also available on PCs running Windows 8.1 or highe