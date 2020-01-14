Foreign Ministers of Armenia, Jordan discuss regional developments

On January 14, Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan had a telephone conversation with Jordan’s Foreign Minister Aman Safadi.

The conversation was a follow-up to the meeting between the Foreign Ministers of the two countries in Yerevan.

The interlocutors touched upon issues on bilateral agenda and the continuity of the high-level dialogue, stressing the importance of activating high-level contacts and mutual visits.

The Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Jordan exchanged views on a number of regional issues. In connection with the recent developments in the Middle East, the need for a peaceful resolution of the situation was mutually emphasized.