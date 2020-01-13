Ryanair’s first flight to Armenia could be delayed because of strike in Italy

The first Ryanair flight to Armenia could be delayed because of a labor strike in Italy, Chief of the Civil Aviation of Armenia Tatevik Revazyan told a press conference.

Italian air-traffic controllers are staging a strike that will affect some flights to and from Italy.

The flight to Yerevan was initially cancelled, but it will still be operated, Revazyan said.

She noted that the flight could be delayed and added that further information will be provided should the circumstances change.

Ryanair, Europe’s No.1 airline, is starting two new routes from Yerevan to Milan Bergamo and Rome Ciampino in January, with the first flight scheduled for January 14.

Two new routes from Yerevan to Berlin Schönefeld and Gyumri to Memmingen will be launched in Summer 2020.

Earlier this month Ryanair announced Greece as its newest direct link with Armenia. Two new, twice weekly routes from Gyumri to Athens and from Yerevan to Thessaloniki will start in May 2020, as part of Ryanair’s extended Armenia summer 2020 schedule.