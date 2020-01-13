President reveals plans for first AI-based Disneyland in Armenia

On a visit to the United Arab Emirates, President Armen Sarkissian met with the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo.

The President of Indonesia touched upon the Armenian-Indonesian historical ties, particularly mentioning the Sargis family.

Highlighting the continuation of the traditions, President Sarkissian said that his goal is to encourage the expansion of cooperation between the two countries, making full use of the existing potential and opportunities.

The Presidents of the two countries emphasized the importance of expanding cooperation and exchange of experience in the fields of information technologies, creative education and innovation. In this context, President Sarkissian referred to the Presidential ATOM (Advanced Tomorrow) initiative to develop new technologies and science in Armenia and noted that this multi-component program would specifically include a Museum of the Future or the first Disneyland of based on artificial intelligence designed for children in Armenia.

The program also aims to bring representatives of international companies in the field of information and high technologies to Armenia, making our country one of the leading centers of artificial intelligence, large-scale data management and mathematical modeling.

They discussed opportunities for cooperation with Indonesian companies within the framework of the initiative.

The parties also exchanged views on the prospects of cooperation within the EEU. The Indonesian President said that his country expects Armenia’s support in concluding an agreement on a free trade zone with the Eurasian Economic Union. The Armenian President stressed that the bigger and more dynamic the organization, the more beneficial it will be for expanding mutually beneficial cooperation between member states. President Sarkissian presented Armenia’s competitive advantages, which will open wide opportunities for Indonesian investors to enter new markets.

The sides also discussed the importance of facilitating mutual visits and contacts between the citizens of the two countries, the importance of promoting tourism.

They also touched upon the possibilities of cooperation in the fields of agriculture and food safety. President Sarkissian said Armenia can export high quality fruits and vegetables, water-based products and products that will be competitive in Indonesia.