Oscars 2020: Joker leads field with 11 nominations

The nominations for this year’s Academy Awards have been announced, with Joker leading the pack with 11 nods.

The comic book villain origin story is up for best picture, best director and best actor for Joaquin Phoenix, plus eight other awards.

The Irishman, 1917 and Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood follow with 10 nominations each.

Britain’s Cynthia Erivo, Anthony Hopkins, Jonathan Pryce and Florence Pugh are all up for acting prizes.

Pugh, up for best supporting actress for Little Women, put her first Oscar nomination down to “hard work” and persistence.

